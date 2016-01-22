版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 1月 22日 星期五 16:17 BJT

Draghi says ECB determined, willing to act

DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 22 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Friday that the bank had plenty of instruments at its disposal to push inflation higher and was both determined and willing to act to fulfill its mandate.

"We have plenty of instruments ... and especially we have the determination and willingness and capacity of the Governing Council to act and deploy these instruments," Draghi said at the World Economic Forum in Davos. (Reporting by Noah Barkin and Paul Taylor)

