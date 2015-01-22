UPDATE 1-ECB QE launch boosts European debt, stocks and pummels euro

* ECB launches 60 billion euro a month QE programme
LONDON, Jan 22 European government borrowing
rates plummeted to record lows, the euro weakened and stock
markets rallied on Thursday after the European Central Bank
launched a landmark bond buying programme.
The stubbornly stagnant euro zone economy and falling
consumer prices in the currency bloc prompted the ECB to unveil
a 60 billion euro a month asset-purchase programme to run from
March 2015 until the end of September next year.
"In a nutshell, the ECB seems to have taken the bull by the
horn," said Benoit Anne, head of global EM strategy at Societe
Generale.
In response, euro - seen as the main channel through which
the programme will help lift prices - fell more than 1 percent
against the dollar, the yen and the Swiss franc
.
It traded near an 11-year low against the dollar as ECB
President Mario Draghi spoke in a post-meeting news conference.
"He took out the bazooka ... It is a big and credible
programme," said David Keeble, global head of interest rates at
Credit Agricole in New York.
Yields on bonds which will be bought under the programme
fell. Spanish and Italian 10-year bond yields
fell by more than 10 basis points to new record
lows of 1.446 percent and 1.611 percent, respectively.
German 10-year Bund yields, which set the
standard for euro zone borrowing costs, hit a new low of 0.377
percent, down from 0.53 percent before Draghi spoke.
"Investors are going to be forced to higher-yielding
assets," said Wilmer Stith, fixed income portfolio manager at
Wilmington Trust in Baltimore, Maryland. "That's what the ECB
wants to happen. They want to enlist more risk-taking in the
economy."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
hit a seven-year high, while Germany's DAX hit a record
high, before paring gains. Italy's MIB index and
Spain's IBEX were up 1.5-1.7 percent.
Draghi said the quantitative easing programme would include
purchases of bonds with maturities of up to 30 years. Italian
30-year yields fell below 3 percent for the first
time, while France's dropped below 1.5 percent.
ASSISTANCE SCHEME
The ECB will mainly buy investment-grade debt, but
junk-rated bonds issued by countries that are in an
international assistance scheme will also be included.
This increases the pressure on Greece to stick to its
European Union/International Monetary Fund bailout deal after
this weekend's snap elections. The vote looks likely to be won
by the far-left Syriza party, which promises an end to austerity
and a renegotiation of Athens's debt to official lenders.
Greek 10-year yields were down 13 basis points
at 9.38 percent.
Market-implied inflation expectations ticked higher,
although they still suggested price growth will remain well
below the ECB's target in the coming decade.
Hours after the ECB decision, Denmark, whose crown currency
is pegged to the euro, cut interest rates for the second time in
a week, taking the deposit rate to -0.35 percent from -0.2
percent.
The crown weakened to 7.4457 crowns per euro
from 7.4429 before rate cut, having fallen to 7.4540 crowns per
euro earlier in the day because of intervention by the Danish
central bank.
