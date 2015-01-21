A message from Davos: QE alone won't solve Europe's ills

| DAVOS, Switzerland
have been obsessing for months about the timing, size and
structure of a European Central Bank bond-buying programme that
seems likely to be unveiled on Thursday.
But business leaders, policymakers and celebrity academics
gathered at the World Economic Forum in Davos had a message for
all the "quantitative easing" (QE) enthusiasts: don't count on
the ECB to resolve Europe's economic woes.
On the first day of the annual gathering in the Swiss Alps,
former Bundesbank president Axel Weber, now chairman of Swiss
bank UBS, raised questions about whether the single
currency could survive unless politicians stepped up and
reformed their economies.
"I have not seen enough reforms in Europe and the ECB will
not fix this issue," Weber said, stressing the need for "heavy
lifting" changes to labour market rules and pension schemes.
He said that if European politicians continued to rely on
loose monetary policy alone, the euro project would become
"increasingly difficult" to run.
"We need to move Europe to that next stage and if that
doesn't happen I think there will always be questions about the
viability of the project. Europe has not done enough to dispel
these concerns," he said.
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said he was
strongly in favour of ECB action, but added that "necessity
should not be confused with sufficiency".
QE had worked in the United States, he said, because it came
as a surprise and at a time when there was scope to reduce
long-term U.S. interest rates -- both conditions that Europe
does not fulfil.
On top of that, it was launched in a U.S. financial system
heavily dependent on capital markets, rather than banks, for
funding, giving it a larger impact. The U.S. Federal Reserve did
not shy away from announcing an unlimited bond-buying programme,
something the ECB may not be prepared to do because of doubts
from Germany.
Angel Gurria, head of the Paris-based Organisation for
Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), encouraged ECB
President Mario Draghi to "go as far as he can" but added:
"There's only so much central banks can do. Basically all they
can do is wait until the governments do the right thing."
His message was echoed by Zhau Xiaochuan, the governor of
the People's Bank of China.
"Monetary policy may create room, for a period, for other
structural policies to come in, be implemented and do a good
job. But monetary policy is not a panacea to reach the target,"
he said.
