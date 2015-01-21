Italy's Renzi looks to ECB for message of change

DAVOS, Swizterland Jan 21 Italian Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi stepped up calls for a change in direction
in European economic policy, a day before the European Central
Bank is expected to decide on a massive bond-buying programme to
fight the threat of deflation.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Renzi
repeated his frequent calls for a change in focus from austerity
to growth-oriented policy, saying Europe was currently "not in
an economically correct direction".
He said he hoped the new European Commission and the
European Central Bank, which holds its policy meeting on
Thursday, could help set a new tone.
However he made no specific comment on the central bank's
expected move to start printing new money and buying government
bonds, so-called quantitative easing.
"I think the first steps of the Commission and the
discussion in the next days of the European Central Bank - let
me be very clear, I respect the independence of the European
Central Bank - could help Europe to give a message of new
economic direction," he said.
Quantitative easing has aroused strong doubts in Germany,
where many critics fear it will force the euro zone's stronger
economies to assume the costs of weaker member states while
removing pressure for structural reforms.
