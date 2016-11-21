Germany's Schaeuble urges ECB to reverse policy

BERLIN Nov 21 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble called on the European Central Bank on Monday to start
unwinding it expansive monetary policy, adding that such a
reversal should be done cautiously.
"I will not get tired of saying that I would prefer it if we
started as soon as possible," Schaeuble said. "Exiting this
unusual monetary policy should be done with immense caution," he
added, warning of possible shock reactions to such steps.
