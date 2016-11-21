Germany's Schaeuble urges ECB to reverse policy

BERLIN Nov 21 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble called on the European Central Bank on Monday to start unwinding it expansive monetary policy, adding that such a reversal should be done cautiously.

"I will not get tired of saying that I would prefer it if we started as soon as possible," Schaeuble said. "Exiting this unusual monetary policy should be done with immense caution," he added, warning of possible shock reactions to such steps. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Paul Carrel)