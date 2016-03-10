版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 10日 星期四 20:55 BJT

Swiss National Bank declines comment on ECB policy move

ZURICH, March 10 The Swiss National Bank declined to comment on the European Central Bank's policy decision on Thursday, an SNB spokesman said. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)

