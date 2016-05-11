BlackRock helps ECB in bank stress test

FRANKFURT May 11 A consultancy owned by the
world's biggest investor, BlackRock, will help the European
Central Bank in its stress test of top banks, the two
organisations said on Wednesday.
The tests uncover sensitive information about banks, such as
how many of their loans are likely to go unpaid, but the ECB
said there was a strict separation between investors at
BlackRock, which owns shares in all top European banks, and the
consultancy arm.
The tests are the latest probe of big banks in the euro zone
from carmaker Volkswagen's finance arm to France's
BNP Paribas.
The ECB, put in charge of monitoring those banks after the
financial crash, uses the check to identify problems at lenders.
The consultancy arm of BlackRock, BlackRock Solutions, has
experts who help diagnose risks, for example, or put a value on
risky loans.
The ECB said there was a separation between the consultancy
work and other parts of the parent firm.
BlackRock itself manages $4.7 trillion and has stakes in all
major European banks, including a 6 percent shareholding in
Deutsche Bank.
"Confidentiality of information is secured by the terms of
the contract," said a spokesman for the ECB.
BlackRock's consultancy arm has also helped the ECB design a
scheme to buy asset-backed securities - loans that are bundled
together and sold.
The ECB tests will probe 39 banks in the euro zone. The
results will be ready towards the middle of the year.
Some analysts criticised earlier tests for underplaying the
scale of banking problems.
Checks in late 2014 revealed modest capital holes at Greek
banks, for instance. Later, after a leftist government came to
power, capital controls were introduced and Greece nearly
tumbled out of the euro.
Roughly 40 percent of Greek loans are now considered
unlikely to be repaid.
(Reporting by John O'Donnell; Editing by Alison Williams)