Risks of ultra loose ECB policy increasingly clear: Weidmann

FRANKFURT Nov 3 The risks of ultra easy
monetary policy are becoming increasingly clear so, rather than
more stimulus, patience with measures already taken is required,
European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann said on
Thursday.
Striking a hawkish tone, Weidmann also said rising inflation
is automatically leading to a looser monetary policy stance and
the ECB must be mindful that extraordinary stimulus loses its
effect over time while increasing stability risk.
"From a cyclical perspective at least, there is a ray of
hope on the horizon," Weidmann told a business forum in
Amsterdam, arguing that the euro zone is now growing faster than
its potential, narrowing the output gap.
"We shouldn't ignore the fact that, even with monetary
policy rates unchanged, the increase in inflation rates
automatically leads to lower short-term real interest rates and,
therefore, to a further loosening of the monetary policy
stance," he said.
