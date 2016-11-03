CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Risks of ultra-easy ECB policy increasingly clear: Weidmann

(Corrects 7th paragraph to show that above potential growth is
AMSTERDAM/FRANKFURT Nov 3
policymaker Jens Weidmann called on Thursday for "patience" with
bank monetary policy, warning that extraordinary stimulus loses
its effect over time while increasing stability risk.
"All in all, the risks of ultra-loose monetary policy are
becoming increasingly clear," he told a business forum in
Amsterdam.
"It is important to give the measures taken enough time to
have an impact on the inflation rate," he added.
"This focus on the medium term - alongside the fact that the
euro area is still struggling to overcome the longer-term
economic implications of the biggest economic shock since World
War II - underscores the merits of patience."
The comments from Weidmann, who heads Germany's Bundesbank,
come as the ECB contemplates whether to extend a 1.74
trillion-euro asset-buying scheme next month to boost growth and
prop up inflation, which has missed the bank's 2 percent target
for over three years running.
While sources close to the ECB's deliberations say some form
of extension is almost certain, Weidmann pointed to a growing
body of positive economic evidence that would justify a more
subdued role for the bank.
"From a cyclical perspective at least, there is a ray of
hope on the horizon," Weidmann said, arguing that the euro zone
will grow faster than potential in the next few years.
"We shouldn't ignore the fact that, even with monetary
policy rates unchanged, the increase in inflation rates
automatically leads to lower short-term real interest rates and,
therefore, to a further loosening of the monetary policy
stance."
Ultra-low rates can fuel asset bubbles, cut bank
profitability and encourage more government spending, all
putting financial stability at risk, Weidmann said.
"Admittedly, bank profitability and the sustainability of
life insurance and pension companies' business models is not a
target of a monetary policy," said Weidmann, an ECB hawk who has
often taken minority positions in key decisions.
"But monetary policy cannot afford to ignore these
developments if banks' health problems endanger the monetary
transmission mechanism, or doubts about the stability of life
insurance or pension companies prompt households to increase
their precautionary savings."
Defending banks, Weidmann said new regulations known as
Basel III should not lead to a significant rise in capital
requirements and moving away from capital needs based on
risk-weighting of assets was not appropriate.
