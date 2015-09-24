ECB needs to study effects of QE - Praet

ZURICH, Sept 24 Unconventional central banking measures have been effective in stopping a slide in inflation, but it was too early to determine whether asset purchases, known as quantitative easing, should remain a central banking tool, the ECB's chief economist said.

"We have seen that unconventional measures are effective in terms of arresting disinflation, preventing fears of a slide into deflation and supporting aggregate demand," Peter Praet, who sits on the ECB Executive Board, said in a speech on Thursday.

"But it is fair to say that we need to understand more about their transmission in order to see whether QE can be retained as an instrument that, if not conventional, can play a valuable and reliable role in the toolbox to which central banks can make recourse," he said. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Larry Kings)