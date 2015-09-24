ECB needs to study effects of QE - Praet

ZURICH, Sept 24 Unconventional central banking
measures have been effective in stopping a slide in inflation,
but it was too early to determine whether asset purchases, known
as quantitative easing, should remain a central banking tool,
the ECB's chief economist said.
"We have seen that unconventional measures are effective in
terms of arresting disinflation, preventing fears of a slide
into deflation and supporting aggregate demand," Peter Praet,
who sits on the ECB Executive Board, said in a speech on
Thursday.
"But it is fair to say that we need to understand more about
their transmission in order to see whether QE can be retained as
an instrument that, if not conventional, can play a valuable and
reliable role in the toolbox to which central banks can make
recourse," he said.
