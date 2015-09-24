UPDATE 1-Central banks will struggle to raise rates from zero - ECB's Praet

(Adds detail)
ZURICH, Sept 24 Central banks around the globe
may struggle to raise interest rates because economies have got
too used to ultra-low rates, the European Central Bank's chief
economist, Peter Praet, said on Thursday.
The euro area was far from interest rate normalisation, a
problem because that in itself raised significant stability
risk, Praet said.
"When the monetary policy tightening cycle eventually
commences, it is very likely to be different and more
challenging than in previous cycles," Praet told a conference.
"Zero has featured for longer than any other value of the policy
rate before."
"The economy may have just gotten too used to that number,"
he added.
The U.S. Federal Reserve skipped a chance to hike rates this
month, arguing that it needed to put off its first increase in
nearly a decade due to emerging market turmoil.
The ECB has cut rates to their lower bounds and has been
buying 60 billion euros ($67.5 billion) worth of assets a month
to kick start inflation and growth.
"Maintaining a very accommodative policy stance for too long
certainly carries significant risks," Praet said. "Incentives
for timely balance sheet repair may be undermined and new
imbalances may ultimately emerge."
Still, the ECB had to remain true to its mandate to raise
inflation back to nearly 2 percent from around zero now, Praet
said.
Praet said asset purchases, known as quantitative easing,
were in general effective but banks needed better studies to
determine if such schemes should remain a central banking tool.
"But it is fair to say that we need to understand more about
their transmission in order to see whether QE can be retained as
an instrument that, if not conventional, can play a valuable and
reliable role in the toolbox to which central banks can make
recourse," he said.
($1 = 0.8893 euros)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Writing by Balazs Koranyi;
Editing by Larry King)