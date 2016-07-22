UPDATE 1-ECB to signal future QE path to markets in fourth quarter - Nowotny

(Releads, adds quotes)
VIENNA, July 22 The European Central Bank will
signal the future path of its quantitative easing programme in
the fourth quarter, ECB governing council member Ewald Nowotny
said on Friday, suggesting a decision is unlikely at a meeting
in September.
The ECB left rates unchanged on Thursday and ECB President
Mario Draghi had left the door open to more policy stimulus
pending data releases in September.
"A decision will have to be made in the fourth quarter of
2016 which signals to give the markets about the further
development of the (asset) buying programme," Nowotny told
Austria's APA news agency.
APA paraphrased Nowotny as saying that the example of the
United States showed that such quantitative easing programmes
could not be stopped abruptly.
"It is too early to say now whether it will be a gradual
reduction (in the euro area)," Nowotny said.
Nowotny added that before Britain voted to leave the
European Union on June 23, he had expected such a gradual
reduction, but now there were more uncertainties, according to
APA.
