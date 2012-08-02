ECB's Draghi: final decision on bond-buying still to come

FRANKFURT Aug 2 All but one of the European
Central Bank's Governing Council agreed on Thursday to
additional measures to protect the euro, but the final debate
between supporters and opponents of bond-buying is still to
come, ECB President Mario Draghi said.
Asked about continuing opposition from Germany's Bundesbank
and its head Jen Weidmann to the ECB intervening on bond markets
to reduce Italian, Spanish and other yields, Draghi said:
"Its clear and its known that Mr Weidmann and the Bundesbank
have their reservations about the programme of buying bonds. The
idea is we now have the guidance, the monetary policy committee,
the risk committee and the markets committee will work on this
guidance and then (we) will take a final decision and the votes
will be counted.
"I think that's a fair representation of the discussion
today."