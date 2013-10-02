ECB holds rates as recovery firms

FRANKFURT Oct 2 The European Central Bank left its main interest rate unchanged at a record low of 0.50 percent on Wednesday, as recent economic data has shown a nascent recovery taking hold in the euro zone.

It also left the rate on its deposit facility at 0.0 percent and held its marginal lending facility - or emergency borrowing rate - at 1.00 percent.

Euro zone factory activity grew for the third month running in September as stronger demand enabled manufacturers to raise prices for the first time since mid-2012, a survey showed on Tuesday.

However, consumer price inflation in the euro zone slowed to 1.1 percent in September, EU statistics office Eurostat said on Monday. The ECB's goal is just below 2 percent, though it looks at prices over the medium term.

The markets now turn their attention to ECB President Mario Draghi's news conference, scheduled to begin at 1230 GMT, where he will be asked about the central bank's future plans.