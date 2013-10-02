ECB's Draghi, reiterating pledge on low rates, says euro zone slowly recovering

PARIS Oct 2 The euro zone economy remains on
track for a slow recovery, European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi said on Wednesday, reiterating the ECB's pledge to keep
interest rates low for now.
"Real GDP growth in the second quarter was positive after
six quarters of negative output growth and confidence indicators
up to September confirm the expected gradual improvement in
economic activity from low levels," he told a news conference in
Paris after the bank had left interest rates unchanged.
The ECB launched its forward guidance to keep interest rates
low or lower for an extended period in July to fend off pressure
on money market rates following the U.S. Federal Reserve's
announcement to slow down its bond purchases.
He repeated that interest rates would stay where they are or
lower for "an extended period of time".
Consumer price inflation in the euro zone slowed to 1.1
percent in September, EU statistics office Eurostat said on
Monday. The ECB's goal is just below 2 percent, though it looks
at prices over the medium term.