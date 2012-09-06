版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 7日 星期五 00:12 BJT

ECB decisions "encouraging", support euro -France

PARIS, Sept 6 France's European Affairs Minister Bernard Cazeneuve praised the European Central Bank on Thursday for agreeing to launch a new bond-buying programme, saying the decision proved its commitment to support the euro currency.

"The ECB's decisions are encouraging and show a coherent line with the European summit at the end of June," he told Reuters. "This shows a will to maintain the euro zone's integrity, to support the euro."

