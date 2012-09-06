ECB decisions "encouraging", support euro -France

UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
PARIS, Sept 6 France's European Affairs Minister Bernard Cazeneuve praised the European Central Bank on Thursday for agreeing to launch a new bond-buying programme, saying the decision proved its commitment to support the euro currency.
"The ECB's decisions are encouraging and show a coherent line with the European summit at the end of June," he told Reuters. "This shows a will to maintain the euro zone's integrity, to support the euro."
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources