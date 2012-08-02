UPDATE 6-ECB signals may buy euro zone bonds

* Draghi says ECB to prepare for buying bonds in secondary
market
* Action only if euro zone rescue funds activated, govts
request
* Rare public mention of dissent with Bundesbank's Weidmann
By Sakari Suoninen and Eva Kuehnen
FRANKFURT, Aug 2 The European Central Bank
indicated on Thursday it may again start buying government bonds
to reduce crippling Spanish and Italian borrowing costs but the
conditions it set and the dissenting voice of its key German
member disappointed markets.
In the latest move to contain the eurozone crisis, ECB
President Mario Draghi indicated that any intervention would not
come before September - and only if governments activated the
euro zone's bail-out funds to join the ECB in buying bonds.
"The Governing Council ... may undertake outright open
market operations of a size adequate to reach its objective,"
Draghi told a news conference after the central bank's monthly
meeting, using the central bank's code for bond-buying.
The ECB kept euro zone interest rates at a record low 0.75
percent but Draghi said the council did consider a further rate
cut on Thursday amid signs that an economic recession in
peripheral European countries is spreading across the continent.
A Reuters poll of nearly 50 economists after Draghi spoke
found t hat most expect the ECB to start buying Italian and
Spanish bonds in September and to cut rates t o 0.50 percent.
.
Draghi was under intense pressure from investors, European
leaders and the United States to deliver on a pledge he made
last week to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro by
bringing high borrowing costs down.
But shares and the euro fell after the ECB chief's remarks,
and Spanish and Italian bond yields jumped, with Spain's 10-year
paper vaulting over the 7 percent danger level.
"It is quite disappointing ... There is a lack of any action
so he has basically passed the buck back on to politicians,"
said Ioan Smith, strategist at Knight Capital.
Draghi said t hree ECB committees would now work on detailed
methods of intervention and a decision on whether to go ahead
would be taken at a later stage.
If the central bank did step in to buy bonds, it would act
to assuage investors' concerns raised when it asserted seniority
over private bondholders by refusing to join a writedown on
Greek debt this year, Draghi said. He did not say how.
The ECB would also consider other "non-standard" measures to
rein in the euro zone crisis, he said, hinting it might move to
quantitative easing - or printing money - by not withdrawing all
the money it creates to buy bonds.
Unlike the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England,
which have engaged in QE since 2008 by creating money to buy
securities, the ECB has so far "sterilised" all its purchases by
taking in an equivalent amount in interest-bearing deposits.
The bank has already spent 210 billion euros buying bonds
under its now dormant Securities Markets Programme (SMP) since
May 2010, with limited effect, but Draghi said the new effort
would be different in scope and conditionality.
Any new ECB action would be focused on shorter-term debt and
was conditional on euro zone governments using their bailout
funds first, and on beneficiaries accepting conditions.
"Governments must stand ready to activate the ESM/EFSF in
the bond market when exceptional financial market circumstances
and risks to financial stability exist," he said.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said after talks with his
Spanish counterpart Mariano Rajoy in Madrid that Draghi's
statement marked "several steps forward", bu t it was premature
to say whether Rome would apply for such help. [ID :nR1E8I901I]
Rajoy called the ECB decisions positive but repeatedly
declined to say whether S pain would request an assistance
programme, which he has so far resisted.
INTENSE PRESSURE
The Washington-based International Monetary Fund said it
welcomed the ECB's willingness to act.
"As we have also emphasised, monetary policy alone cannot
solve the problems facing the euro area. But further monetary
easing and unconventional support would ease tensions as other
policies are implemented and take effect," an IMF official said.
The ECB chief repeated that the euro was "irrevocable" and
warned markets it was pointless to bet against the 17-nation
single European currency. He also said the central bank was
determined to counter any risk of "convertibility" - code for a
possible break-up of the euro.
But analysts were underwhelmed by his announcement of
possible future action subject to conditions.
Marchel Alexandrovich, senior vice president at Jefferies,
added: "What Draghi has basically indicated is that the problem
in the bond markets has to get considerably worse before the ECB
steps in to help."
The outcome of Thursday's ECB meeting mirrored Wednesday's
U.S. Federal Reserve policy-setting meeting, which also dashed
expectations of immediate new measures to revive the economy.
The Fed stopped short of offering new monetary stimulus,
though it signalled more strongly that further bond-buying could
be in store to help a U.S. economic recovery that it said had
lost momentum this year.
ECB action is hamstrung by European treaty rules forbidding
it from financing governments. Draghi said an ECB legal opinion
had ruled out another possible "big bazooka" - giving the ESM
bailout fund the right to tap ECB funds to boost its firepower.
The ECB also has to find a way to get any measures past
Germany, the euro zone's largest economy and its principal
paymaster. The Bundesbank issues regular reminders of
inflationary dangers stemming from bond purchases and the limits
central banks face.
Draghi said all members of the Governing Council endorsed
Thursday's statement with one exception and he took the unusual
step of mentioning Weidmann by name as the dissenter, suggesting
he was prepared to outvote the German if necessary.
"It's clear and it's known that (Germany's) Bundesbank have
their reservations about the programme of buying bonds. The idea
is we now have the guidance, the monetary policy committee, the
risk committee and the markets committee will work on this
guidance and then (we) will take a final decision and the votes
will be counted."
Council members who have voted with Weidmann in the past,
such as the Dutch and Luxembourg central bank chief and the
German member of the ECB's executive board, did not side with
him this time, suggesting the Bundesbank chief was isolated.
But his acquiescence in ECB policy is widely seen as vital
to preserve public support for the euro zone in Germany.