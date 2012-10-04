ECB seen keeping interest rates on hold

* ECB rate decision due at 1145 GMT, news conference 1230
* ECB expected to hold rates at 0.75 pct
* Draghi to be questioned on Spanish bailout negotiation
By Eva Kuehnen
BRDO PRI KRANJU, Slovenia, Oct 4 The European
Central Bank is expected to hold interest rates when it meets on
Thursday to allow time for new details on the health of the euro
zone economy and for Spain to ask for aid.
If Spain asks other euro zone members to rescue its economy,
that would clear the way for the ECB to start buying government
bonds in a new programme aimed at reducing borrowing costs and
solving the region's debt crisis.
The ECB's main refinancing rate is already at a record low
of 0.75 percent and analysts expect it to save any rate cut
until the new bond programme has started.
Economic reports do not make a clear case for lower interest
rates either. While they signal that the euro zone returned to
recession in the third quarter, inflation remains high.
The majority of 73 economists polled by Reuters said they
expected no change on Thursday, when the Governing Council meets
near Ljubljana in one of two annual meetings away from its
Frankfurt base.
"We do not expect the Governing Council to cut interest
rates at this meeting. We believe that only cutting the main
refinancing rate would be little more than a gesture," Royal
Bank of Scotland economist Richard Barwell said in a note.
The rate decision is due at 1145 GMT with President Mario
Draghi's news conference is at 1230.
ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said last week that
economic and inflation data did not justify and October cut - a
view echoed by Austria's central bank governor Ewald
Nowotny.
Wednesday's purchasing managers indexes (PMIs) showed
companies faced dwindling orders and faster layoffs. But
consumer prices rose at an annual rate of 2.7 percent in
September, the 22nd month that inflation has been above the
ECB's target of just below 2 percent, limiting its room to act.
The ECB has also said its record-low interest rates are not
filtering through to households and companies, especially in
troubled southern Europe where lending rates are much higher.
It hopes the new bond programme will reduce borrowing costs.
LOOKING FOR HINTS
A small majority in the Reuters poll expect the ECB to cut
the refinancing rate to 0.5 percent by the year end, however, so
economists will be eager to see if Draghi drops any hints.
That would also raise questions about a deposit rate cut. It
stands at zero so that would take it into negative territory.
The ECB would then effectively charge banks to hold their
money overnight but some policymakers, including Nowotny, say
this would create problems.
"We have already seen quite a lot of decisions outside the
box, yet another measure outside the box before we have seen any
implementation of what is already on the table might create more
confusion than benefit for the market," G+ Economics' Lena
Komileva said.
The ECB said last month it would buy short-term debt of
struggling euro zone countries such as Spain in return for
commitments to reform. The news calmed financial markets but
investors are keen to see how the programme works in practice.
Draghi has stressed that it is up to governments to take
decisive action, but he will nonetheless be quizzed on his
assessment of the current negotiations on Spain.
He has to stick to his promise to help the euro zone despite
criticism from the German Bundesbank which says the new
programme is close to breaking the rule banning the ECB from
financing governments.
"Given that the ECB's actions are hostage to the political
debate, in particular the EU/Spain dialogue on Spain's request
for EFSF aid, some news that Mr. Draghi himself is encouraged by
developments will go a very long way to provide support to the
market," said G+ Economics' Komileva.