UPDATE 4-Draghi says ECB primed to buy bonds when ready

* ECB keeps interest rates on hold at 0.75 pct
* Draghi says ECB ready to buy bonds when needed
By Eva Kuehnen
BRDO PRI KRANJU, Slovenia, Oct 4 European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday the ECB was
primed to buy troubled euro zone bonds when conditions were
right and that this had already calmed financial market tension.
Speaking at his regular monthly news conference, Draghi also
said "significant progress" had been made in Spain to bring its
finances into order, although more was needed.
He said the euro zone's economy was expected to remain weak
but that near-term price increases had led to the ECB keeping
rates on hold.
A month after Draghi unveiled a bond-purchase programme for
struggling euro states that was hailed by many as a saviour for
the single currency bloc, investors are still waiting for Spain
to bite the bullet and request a formal rescue.
Before it does, the ECB cannot act, and markets are likely
to remain jittery.
But Draghi was upbeat about Spain's attempts to end its
crisis.
"Significant progress has been made," he said. "Significant
challenges remain as well".
He refused to comment, however, on whether Spanish bond
yields were at appropriate levels. An auction earlier on
Thursday saw Spanish borrowing costs fall in most cases
Draghi was clear however that the existence of a bond-buying
programme, called OMT, had already had an impact.
"OMTs have helped to alleviate ... tensions (in financial
markets) over the past few weeks, thereby reducing concerns
about the materialization of destructive scenarios," Draghi
said.
"The mechanism (to buy) is in place."
RATES UNCHANGED
The central bank announced that its governing council had
decided to keep its main refinancing rate steady at 0.75
percent, a record low.
Analysts expect the bank to cut rates later this year, but
only after the new bond programme has started. Draghi said
however that the ECB had not discussed a cut or potential cuts.
Draghi said there had been some inflationary pressures
lately.
"Owing to high energy prices and increases in indirect taxes
in some euro area countries, inflation rates are expected to
remain above 2 percent throughout 2012, but then to fall below
that level again in the course of next year," he said.
"Current levels of inflation should thus remain transitory
and not give rise to second round effects. We will continue to
monitor closely further developments in costs, wages and
prices."