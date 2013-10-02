UPDATE 3-ECB says ready to use any option to temper market rates

* ECB holds rates as expected
* Fed delay of stimulus exit takes pressure off ECB to act
* Draghi says all options open to keep lid on market rates
* No euro FX target but watching impact on growth, inflation
* Euro jumps to highest since February against the dollar
* Euro zone more resilient to troubles such as in Italy
By Eva Taylor and Ingrid Melander
PARIS, Oct 2 The European Central Bank is
watching moves in market interest rates closely and is ready to
use any policy option to temper them if needed, its president
said on Wednesday.
The central bank was "particularly attentive" to any moves
in market rates which could threaten economic recovery or push
inflation too low, Mario Draghi told a news conference after the
ECB left official euro zone rates at a record low 0.5 percent.
But he stopped short of any immediate action.
The ECB has grown concerned about market rates, which moved
higher over the summer at the prospect of the U.S. Federal
Reserve unwinding its stimulus - a rise that subsided after the
Fed delayed a reduction in its bond purchases.
Draghi said the ECB stood ready to use any of the "vast
array of instruments" it has to act on market rates if needed,
echoing his pledge in July last year to do "whatever it takes"
to save the euro.
"With regard to money market conditions, we will remain
particularly attentive to developments which may have
implications for the stance of monetary policy," Draghi said.
"We are ready to use any instrument including another LTRO
if needed," Draghi said with reference to ultra-long loans,
which the ECB deployed in late 2011 and 2012 to pump over 1.0
trillion euros ($1.35 trillion) into the system.
A majority of economists polled by Reuters expect the ECB to
keep its key rate at 0.5 percent until at least April 2015. They
also predict it will serve up another course of long-term cheap
liquidity to banks (LTRO), possibly by the end of this year.
Analysts have also not ruled out a rate cut, but they did
not take Draghi's comments as a cue for immediate ECB action.
"None of this means ... that the ECB is about to launch a
major easing offensive," Greg Fuzesi at JP Morgan said after
Thursday's ECB news conference in Paris.
The euro rallied to its highest since February against the
dollar, reaching a peak of $1.3606. It last traded at
$1.3588, up 0.5 percent on the day, as Draghi set out no
immediate plans to loosen policy further.
Noting that Draghi said no one at the ECB wants to see a
"liquidity accident", Fuzesi expected a two-year LTRO in the
first quarter of next year.
Excess liquidity - the amount of money beyond what the
banking system needs to function - has fallen to 221 billion
euros from over 800 billion early last year, approaching a level
expected to push market rates closer to the ECB's main rate.
The excess has fallen as banks repay the LTROs they took
from the ECB in late 2011 and early 2012.
The ECB is concerned that higher short-term market rates
that banks use when lending to each other could hurt the euro
zone's recovery and push inflation further below target.
ATTENTIVE TO FX
While the ECB did not have a target for the euro, which is
close to a two-year high against a basket of other currencies
and could rise further since the Fed decided not to begin
winding back its money-printing programme, Draghi said it was
monitoring its potential impact on the currency bloc's economy.
"The exchange rate is not a policy target for the ECB ...
However, the exchange rate is important for growth and for price
stability, and we are certainly attentive to these
developments," he said.
Seeking to guide down market rates, the ECB said in July it
would keep its rates at current or lower levels for an "extended
period". That forward guidance, which Draghi reaffirmed on
Wednesday, struggled to gain traction until the Fed last month
delayed any action.
Draghi described the euro zone recovery as "weak, fragile
and uneven", adding: "Credit flows are still weak; I would say
very weak."
Inflation slowed to 1.1 percent in September - its lowest
since February 2010 and a level that allows the ECB to maintain
its loose monetary policy.
Italy's political troubles - keeping a fragile coalition
government from having to call new elections - are also in the
background, but Draghi played down any threat of contagion to
the currency bloc.
The euro zone was now more resilient, he said, thanks in
part to the ECB's pledge to buy the bonds of euro zone member
states if needed to protect the currency bloc, and structural
reforms enacted by governments.
"It doesn't really hurt the ... euro zone as it used to do a
few years ago. The euro zone and euro (are) more resilient," he
said.