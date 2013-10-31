版本:
ECB agrees standing swap arrangements with other central banks

FRANKFURT Oct 31 The European Central Bank said on Thursday it was converting temporary bilateral liquidity swap arrangements with five other central banks to standing arrangements that would remain in place until further notice.

The five other central banks are the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the Federal Reserve and the Swiss National Bank.

To see the full statement please click on: here (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

