Sberbank, VTB units raised capital amid ECB stress tests

ZURICH Nov 14 The Vienna-based international
arms of Russian lenders Sberbank and VTB
raised capital to head off a looming shortfall under ECB-led
stress tests of their balance sheets, Austrian watchdogs said on
Saturday.
Sberbank Europe (SBE) and VTB Bank Austria fall under direct
supervision of the European Central Bank and were among nine
lenders subjected to health checks and stress tests that most
other big euro zone lenders went through last year.
Under the baseline scenario and including the impact of an
asset quality review, both banks remained above the 8 percent
threshold for core equity as a percentage of risk-weighted
assets, with SBE at 8.9 percent and VTB and 8.8 percent,
Austria's Financial Market Authority and the Austrian National
Bank said in a joint release.
Under an adverse scenario, however, both banks lagged the
5.5 percent threshold, with SBE reaching a common equity tier 1
ratio of 4.2 percent and VTB at 4.1 percent.
"However, both Sberbank Europe and VTB Bank Austria were
able to more than cover the shortfall through material capital
increases (SBE: 240 million euros ($258.5 million) and VTB: 200
million euros) already before the conclusion of the
comprehensive assessment," the statement said.
In tests of the other banks, the ECB ordered Portugal's Novo
Banco to fill a 1.4 billion euro capital hole, threatening to
delay its planned sale and hampering the country's efforts to
draw a line under its biggest banking collapse.
($1 = 0.9285 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by James Dalgleish)