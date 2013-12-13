版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 13日 星期五 14:52 BJT

EchoStar and Vivendi's GVT end talks for Brazilian TV partnership

Dec 13 EchoStar Corp said it is no longer in discussions to form a joint venture with Vivendi's subsidiary GVT for pay TV services in Brazil.

French media group Vivendi said in October that GVT was in talks with EchoStar to set up a pay TV venture, hoping to offer pay-TV service to Brazilians eager to watch World Cup soccer matches and the Olympic Games coming to their country.

EchoStar, which is owned by billionaire Charlie Ergen, said it remains committed to use its expertise in satellite and video technology to deliver a pay TV service to Brazil via a high-powered BSS satellite.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐