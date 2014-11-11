CORRECTED-'Vaping' adverts debut on UK television on Monday

(Corrects to include other advert by KiK)
LONDON Nov 10 Advertisements showing people who
appear to be smoking were shown on British television on Monday
for the first time in nearly fifty years following a regulatory
change.
Adverts for VIP e-cigarettes, made by Electronic Cigarettes
International Group, and KiK Electronic Cigarettes,
aired on ITV1 and TruTV, respectively.
VIP's ad features a woman seductively 'vaping,' or puffing
on an e-cigarette, while KiK's ad features a group of people
holding e-cigarettes and talking about them.
The ads were able to be broadcast following a legal change
by the Advertising Standards Authority coming into effect on
Monday specifying a host of new rules, including that the ads
make clear the product is not a tobacco product and that they
must not include health claims.
"This advert will mark the first time in almost 50 years
that TV audiences see someone exhale what appears to be
cigarette smoke on an advert, however it is actually vapour,"
said Dave Levin, VIP co-founder, in a statement. "Vaping has
never been shown on a TV advert in the UK before."
Television advertising of cigarettes was banned in the UK in
1965.
In the European Union, e-cigarette companies have been
rushing to advertise their products ahead of a 2016 ban on such
advertising.
Electronic cigarettes, metal tubes that vaporize liquid
nicotine, are gaining popularity in Europe and the United States
but remain the subject of intense debate regarding their safety
and questions over whether they help smokers quit or lead
non-smokers to develop nicotine habits.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Hugh Lawson)