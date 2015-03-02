U.S. minors easily buy e-cigarettes online -UNC study

| NEW YORK, March 2
NEW YORK, March 2 Teenagers in North Carolina
who try to buy electronic cigarettes online are likely to
succeed even though selling the devices to minors is illegal in
the state, researchers reported on Monday.
A 2013 North Carolina law required that online e-cigarette
sellers verify customers' ages with a government database at the
point of order. But more than 90 percent of vendors do not
comply, researchers led by Rebecca Williams of the University of
North Carolina at Chapel Hill found.
"It is likely easier for many teens to buy e-cigarettes
online than in a corner store, where they might be faced with a
request for ID," Williams said.
The situation is likely similar in other states, she added.
While 41 states ban e-cigarette sales to minors, "they tend
to focus on face-to-face sales," imposing fewer or no
restrictions for online sales, said Camille Gourdet, a health
policy researcher at the University of Illinois at Chicago who
was not involved in the study.
North Carolina is one of the few states that address remote
sales, she said, and vendors shipping to minors there could be
charged with a class 2 misdemeanor.
For the study, published online in JAMA Pediatrics,
researchers supervised 11 teens ages 14 to 17 as they attempted
to buy e-cigarettes online 98 times. They succeeded 75 times; 18
failures had to do with broken websites or payment processing.
Only five failures resulted from age verification measures
such as requesting a social security number and date of birth,
meaning 94 percent of the vendors failed to vet ages properly.
Other sites had some form of age verification, though they
were ineffective, such as check boxes. None required drivers
license numbers at the time of purchase.
"Without strictly enforced federal regulations, online
e-cigarette vendors have little motivation to decrease profits
by spending the time and money it takes to properly verify
customers' age and reject underage buyers," Williams said via
e-mail.
The packages were delivered by the U.S. Postal Service,
United Parcel Service Inc, DHL Worldwide
Express, or FedEx Corp, which do not ship
traditional cigarettes to consumers under their own policies or
federal regulation. None attempted to verify consumer age, and
almost all left the packages at the door.
No federal law restricts e-cigarette shipping.
(Reporting by Kathryn Doyle; Editing by Sharon Begley and Dan
GRebler)