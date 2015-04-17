Youth e-cigarette data prompts new calls to speed regulation

| WASHINGTON, April 17
WASHINGTON, April 17 Public health advocates are
stepping up pressure on the U.S. government to quickly regulate
and restrict access to e-cigarettes after new data showed use of
the products tripled among high school and middle school
children last year.
The figures released by the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention on Thursday raised concern among health officials who
fear e-cigarettes will create a new generation of nicotine
addicts who may eventually smoke conventional cigarettes.
Cigarette smoking fell more than 25 percent over the same
period. E-cigarette proponents said the data could indicate
e-cigarettes are diverting young people away from conventional
cigarettes, a view rejected by tobacco control advocates. [ID:
nL2N0XD1UH]
The Food and Drug Administration regulates cigarettes,
roll-your-own tobacco and smokeless tobacco. It proposed
extending its authority to e-cigarettes and hookah, among other
products, nearly a year ago.
FDA spokesman Michael Felberbaum said on Friday the agency
is "moving forward expeditiously to finalize the rule." Its goal
is to release it in June.
But the potential for delay is considerable. The agency
received more than 135,000 public comments on the proposal and
by law must review them all.
The rule must also be reviewed by the Department of Health
and Human Services and then by the White House's Office of
Management and Budget, which analyzes the potential economic
consequences of proposed regulations.
"This puts real pressure on every level of the
administration to get this done," said Matthew Myers, president
of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, referring to the CDC
data. "It means business as usual won't solve this rapidly
growing public health problem."
OMB has not yet received the rule, according to its website.
Once it does, it has 90 days to review it, though that can be
extended.
"There is always an opportunity for delay, but I think it
will be much harder for the administration to exercise that
opportunity now," said David Dobbins, chief operating officer at
the anti-tobacco group Legacy. "It's up to the White House and
HHS to make sure this regulation gets out as quickly as
possible."
The proposed rule would ban the sale of e-cigarettes to
people under the age of 18 and require FDA approval of new
products. Public health advocates have also been pushing for a
ban on flavored products, television advertising and internet
sales, which they say attract children.
The agency has said the rule would be the foundational first
step in a range of potential future regulations.
In the meantime, some states are moving to impose
restrictions of their own. In February, Democratic Senator
Barbara Boxer re-introduced proposed legislation that would
allow the Federal Trade Commission to determine what constitutes
marketing to children and would allow the FTC to work with
states' attorneys general to enforce bans.
At least 43 states already have laws that restrict sales of
e-cigarettes to minors and some are working to incorporate
e-cigarettes into existing clean air acts that prohibit smoking
in public places.
"As long as the federal government doesn't take uniform
action, I think we will see action on a local level," Dobbins
said. "People can differ about the appropriateness of
e-cigarettes for adults but I don't think anyone disagrees on
the appropriateness of giving them to children."
(Additional reporting by Jilian Mincer in New York; Editing by
Christian Plumb)