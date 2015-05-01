INSIGHT-As youth vaping rises, teens cite the allure of tricks

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 1 On a recent morning, Roger
Tarazon and several friends gathered a few blocks from their
Queens, New York high school. Some smoked traditional
cigarettes, but Tarazon and a few others puffed on electronic
vaping devices.
"Sometimes I use it to relax," the 18-year-old senior said
of the device. He also uses it to perform tricks with the vapor,
blowing smoke rings or creating funnels of smoke that look like
miniature tornadoes.
"I don't do it to show off," he said. "I just do them
because I'm bored."
Tarazon's embrace of such tricks reflects a growing trend
among U.S. teenagers, whose use of e-cigarettes tripled in the
last year alone. New research provided to Reuters has found that
performing tricks is one of the top two reasons young users say
they consider the devices cool.
Public health officials have warned for several years of the
attraction of flavored nicotine liquid to teens and tweens, and
have urged regulators to ban them. Consumers have a wide range
of flavor choices, including menthol, single-malt scotch,
cappuccino and pomegranate.
But the role of tricks in enticing young people to use
e-cigarettes has not previously been explored. Now researchers
are asking whether they could help hook a new generation who
otherwise would not have used nicotine.
"We expected the flavors were attractive," said Suchitra
Krishnan-Sarin, a psychiatry professor at the Yale School of
Medicine. "But smoke tricks were a surprise to us."
Krishnan-Sarin and her team, with funding from the National
Institutes of Health, asked 5,400 Connecticut teens to identify
what they found "cool about e-cigarettes?"
The top two answers were: the flavors of the vaping liquids,
and the "ability to do tricks."
Electronic devices produce much more vapor, especially when
adjusted to operate at high temperatures, than conventional
cigarettes, which helps facilitate the vapor tricks. Teen
interest in performing them comes as "cloud competitions," are
increasing in popularity.
The contests, in which adult vapers, as they call
themsleves, compete to perform the best tricks and create the
biggest and densest vapor clouds, are becoming a regular feature
at local vape shops. Some regional competitions offer thousands
of dollars in prize money.
Thousands of videos demonstrating expert vaping and how to
perform tricks have been posted on YouTube and Instagram. "Even
if (teenagers) don't attend these events they are exposed to a
lot of these issues," Krishnan-Sarin said.
ALARM OVER TEEN USE
E-cigarette use by U.S. tweens and teens tripled in 2014 to
13.4 percent from 4.5 percent in 2013, according to data
released in April by the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention. Overall tobacco use during that
period dropped to 9.2 percent from 12.7 percent. For a graphic,
see: link.reuters.com/fes54w
The data prompted new alarm among public health advocates,
who urged the Obama administration to quickly finalize proposed
rules that will allow the Food and Drug Administration to
regulate e-cigarettes for the first time.
Using e-cigarettes is considered less risky than smoking
traditional tobacco cigarettes, which increase the likelihood of
lung cancer and other disease. But several studies have found
that heating the liquids used in electronic devices to very high
temperatures could release formaldehyde, a carcinogen.
"If you don't smoke, if you don't use tobacco products,
there is no reason to experiment with electronic cigarettes,"
said Maciej L. Goniewicz, a professor at the Roswell Park Cancer
Institute, who has done some of the formaldehyde research.
Tarazon and other teens said their favorite tricks include
something called the "dragon," in which vapor is exhaled from
both nostrils and sides of their mouth. They learn the tricks
from each other or by watching online videos with demonstrations
set to popular music.
Many are of cloud competitions, which started on the West
Coast a few years ago but are now popular nationwide. The
majority are low-key events at vape shops where winners
typically are awarded devices or gift cards.
But there are also beginning to be far more serious
competitions. The Vape Capitol Cloud Championship, for example,
will offer $10,000 for the Biggest Cloud and the best Vape
Tricks.
The competitors - mostly men in their 20s and 30s - train to
increase their lung capacity by blowing up balloons and by using
diving equipment and plastic breathing devices typically used
after surgery. The events bar minors from competing, and often
from attending, too, though there is no law prohibiting them
from being part of the audience.
"We're aware that there is a niche group that enjoys
participating in vaper competitions," said Phil Daman, president
of the Smoke-Free Alternative Trade Association. "Any use of
these products should be strictly limited to adults."
Chris Esker, at Fogwind Vapor in Effingham, Illinois said
he'd rather not have minors attend the store's events, but he
can't prevent parents from bringing their kids.
Esker converted his T-shirt store into a vape shop about a
year ago. Sales have been so strong that he hopes to open this
year two more stores.
"There are kids doing back flips on dirt bikes," said Esker,
who began smoking at age 12 but now vapes. "There are way worse
things they can be doing."
