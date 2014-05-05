版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 5日 星期一 18:36 BJT

Oil and gas firm Eclipse Resources files for IPO

May 5 Oil and gas company Eclipse Resources Corp filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of common stock that would raise about $100 million.

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters for the IPO, the company said in a filing with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.

The company intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ECR".

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐