UPDATE 1-ECN Capital to sell U.S. equipment finance business to PNC

Feb 21 Canada's ECN Capital Corp said on Tuesday it would sell its U.S. commercial and vendor finance business to PNC Financial Services Group for about $1.25 billion in cash.
ECN Capital, which was spun out of Element Financial Corp last year, said the deal includes assets worth about $1.08 billion.
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based PNC expects the deal to modestly add to its earnings this year. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.
ECN's $220 million deal with Infor, a special purpose acquisition company, fell apart last year due to opposition from Infor shareholders.
Citigroup Global Markets Inc was the financial adviser to PNC and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz its legal adviser.
Macquarie Capital was ECN Capital's lead financial adviser, while Morgan Stanley and BMO Capital Markets assisted it. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Maju Samuel)
