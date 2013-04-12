EU meeting to pile pressure on Austrian bank secrecy

* Finance ministers gather in Dublin after chaotic Cyprus
bailout
* Austria isolated after Luxembourg ditches bank secrecy
* Divisions remain over reforms to tackle future bank crises
By John O'Donnell and Jan Strupczewski
DUBLIN, April 12 Austria will come under renewed
pressure to prise open its bank secrecy rules at a two-day
meeting of European Union finance ministers, starting on Friday,
that will also seek to contain the fallout of a messy bailout of
Cyprus.
The gathering in Dublin follows Luxembourg's decision this
week to share foreign bank account details with the holders'
home EU governments from 2015, bringing it into line with all
other countries in the bloc bar one - Austria.
In a last-minute addition to the meeting's agenda, Ireland,
which as holder of the EU presidency chairs the event, said
ministers will discuss a project by the bloc's five largest
economies to deepen cooperation on tackling tax evasion.
This discussion could see some frank exchanges between
Germany, whose finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble campaigned
against bank secrecy, and his outspoken Austrian peer Maria
Fekter, who had promised to fight "like a lion" to keep it.
On Thursday she criticised others including the United
States and Britain for permitting tax havens in places such as
Delaware and the Channel islands.
Ministers are also set to debate the chaotic bailout of
Cyprus, after Reuters and others obtained documents detailing
the heavy burden it imposes on one of the bloc's smallest
countries.
Whereas Nicosia was originally meant to come up with 7
billion euros, and the European Union and International Monetary
Fund would provide 10 billion, the documents show the package
will now cost 23 billion euros, with Cyprus providing 13 billion
of that.
Cyprus is also expected to sell 400 million euros' worth of
gold reserves, and will have to raise corporate tax and capital
gains tax rates at a time when its economy is forecast to shrink
more than 12 percent in the next two years.
While details of the programme have already been agreed
between Nicosia, the EU and IMF, Finland's finance minister said
on Wednesday there was still potential for minor adjustments.
The Dublin meeting is a so-called informal gathering -
firstly of finance ministers for the euro zone countries, then
for the full EU 27 - and no decisions are expected.
It will also provide the opportunity to examine the
deepening problems in Slovenia and debate how to press ahead
with setting up a "banking union" across the euro zone.
Banking union is considered a critical long-term reform
since it addresses how to cope with future crises, touching on
issues such as shutting down or salvaging bad banks,
pan-European deposit protection and establishing a resolution
fund to pay for the clean-up.
But momentum has slackened in part because of German
concerns, as the euro zone's biggest economy, that it could be
left on the hook for banks across the bloc.
Michel Barnier, the European commissioner in charge of
regulation, said he hoped ministers would "redouble" efforts on
banking union and tackling tax havens.
Part of this debate concerns possible direct
recapitalisation of banks by the euro zone's bailout fund - a
step meant to break the vicious circle between indebted
governments and shaky banks.
Ireland, which hopes to exit its bailout programme this
year, fears this promise, made by euro zone leaders, may never
be fulfilled.
"It's possible that Irish banks need capital in the future,"
said Philip Lane, an economist with Trinity College Dublin. "If
ever the ESM should be used for direct bank recapitalisation, it
should be used for Ireland. It's a poster boy."
Ministers are expected, however, to endorse extending the
time that Ireland and Portugal get to repay EU loans they
received in their bailouts.