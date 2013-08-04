Asia's exports stutter, missing out on U.S. revival

| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Aug 5 The U.S. economy may have
stopped sneezing, but Asia's exports are still laid up with a
nasty cold.
Growth in exports from seven of East Asia's biggest
exporters - Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Hong
Kong and Singapore - slowed to a halt in the second quarter,
according to national trade data compiled by Reuters, led by a 9
percent drop in exports to the European Union compared to a year
earlier.
Growing trade between China and its neighbours has failed to
offset a sharp decline in demand from Europe and slumping demand
for things made in Japan. More troubling is that the slowdown
dashes expectations earlier this year for a gathering recovery
in the United States to trigger a rise in demand for Asian
exports.
Exports still represent the equivalent of roughly 35 percent
of the region's combined economic output. But the U.S. recovery
has been led by housing and shale-gas investment, not demand for
the electronics Asia's factories supply.
That could make it harder for Asia's economies to weather
rising global interest rates and a westward migration of
international investment funds. While foreign investors are
still accumulating Japanese stocks, they have sold off roughly
$12.5 billion of other Asian stocks since May, according to data
from Nomura.
"The attraction for more money to be put into this region at
this time is not there," said Kelvin Tay, chief investment
strategist at UBS in Singapore. "We're caught in the middle of
nowhere."
SOME SURPRISES
The trade numbers contain some notable surprises: though
Japan's falling yen has made its export earnings swell
when measured in its own currency, demand remains weak and its
exports in U.S. dollar terms fell 14 percent in the second
quarter.
And despite a rising currency, South Korea's exports rose 1
percent, with exports to China climbing 13 percent on booming
sales of industrial machinery, auto parts and popular consumer
items like smartphones, TVs and refrigerators.
That might bode well for China's slowing economy, suggesting
that factories are preparing for a boost in orders, and that
China's efforts to shift growth from investment and exports to
domestic demand are stoking an appetite among consumers for
high-end white goods like those made by Samsung Electronics
, LG Electronics and Hyundai Motors
.
"The Chinese government has been pushing hard to boost
domestic consumption, and South Korean exports of late appear to
be enjoying that," said Lee Sang-jae, economist at Hyundai
Securities in Seoul. "Private consumption there is growing much
faster than the overall economic growth."
Economists and investors who look to South Korea as a
bellwether for global export demand see in its rising numbers
glimmers of hope for the rest of Asia, too. Markus Rosgen,
strategist at Citigroup in Hong Kong, said such optimism was
reinforced by last week's positive survey of European purchasing
managers by London-based financial information services firm
Markit.
And Deutsche Bank's chief Asian economist, Michael Spencer,
pointed to the U.S. Institute for Supply Management's index of
national factory activity, which rose in July to a 2-year high
of 55.4, beating economists' expectations of 52.0 and June's
reading of 50.9.
But such optimism wasn't reflected in last quarter's exports
to Europe or the United States. Exports from China to the EU
dropped 8 percent, and fell 20 percent from Japan, marking a
seventh straight quarter of declines. Exports to the United
States dropped 2.4 percent, led by a 21 percent drop in exports
from Hong Kong and a 7 percent decline from Japan.
"PRETTIEST PIG"
While surveys in the West may be improving, they have yet to
lift the mood among managers in Asia. HSBC/Markit's survey of
regional purchasing managers indicates that new orders are
falling in China, South Korea and Taiwan, and that growth is
slowing in Japan.
"This suggests that an immediate rebound is not on the cards
for Asia," Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economic research
at HSBC in Hong Kong, wrote in an Aug. 2 note to clients. "In
developed markets, broadly speaking, things have picked up
nicely. But the feed through to emerging markets is lacking."
Instead of boosting Asian stocks on hopes of an export
rebound, therefore, economists warn more investors are likely to
shift funds from Asia to the United States with its relatively
more positive outlook.
"It is becoming obvious that although the U.S. economy is
still struggling to regain its growth momentum, it is probably
the 'prettiest pig at the fair' - best of a group of somewhat
unattractive options," Chris Christopher, an economist at U.S.
consulting and publishing firm IHS, wrote in a note to customers
on consumer market trends.
The biggest weakness in export demand came from the country
seemingly enjoying the most dramatic rebound - Japan.
Thanks to unprecedented efforts by the central bank there to
stimulate demand by buying assets with newly minted money,
Japan's yen has lost more than a fifth of its value against the
U.S. dollar in the past year. That translated into a 7 percent
increase in Japanese exports last quarter, helping Toyota Motor
almost double its net profit to a quarterly record
562.19 billion yen ($5.69 billion). Toyota attributed more than
a third of its quarterly operating profit to a falling yen.
Despite the rising yen value of its exports, though, Japan
actually shipped out almost 6 percent less in the second quarter
than the year before. And the value of those exports in U.S.
dollars fell 13.8 percent.