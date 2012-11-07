版本:
Brazil inflation has peaked, will retreat - finance minister

BRASILIA Nov 7 Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Wednesday that inflation has peaked and indicators are pointing to a retreat to a lower level.

Consumer prices in Brazil rose in October at their fastest pace since April due to higher food prices, government data showed on Wednesday, though a measure of wholesale costs suggested relief should arrive in coming months.

