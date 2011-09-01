Amazon offers California jobs if it drops tax

* Amazon.com seeking reprieve from sales tax
By Jim Christie
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 1 Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O)
has proposed a hiring spree of 7,000 jobs in California if
state leaders put a recently enacted online sales tax on hold
for two years.
The offer comes as California contends with the
second-highest unemployment rate among U.S. states and broad
anxiety about the national economy.
The tax, which took effect on July 1, requires retailers
outside of California to collect sales taxes on online orders
made through California-based affiliates. If it is not enforced
until 2014, the largest Internet retailer also would drop its
effort to put a measure to California voters that would repeal
it.
Democrats who control the legislature will not accept
Seattle-based Amazon's offer. They pressed in state budget
talks earlier this year for new revenue to help balance the
state's books, which require closing a $10 billion shortfall.
Lawmakers closed the gap in June, largely with spending
cuts that Democrats reluctantly backed after having supported
deep cuts in previous budget cycles.
Details of Amazon's offer emerged on Thursday after a
meeting on Tuesday between representatives of Amazon and member
companies of the California Retailers Association and a group
in the office state Senate Republican Bob Dutton in
Sacramento.
The association of brick-and-mortar retailers, which backs
the online sales tax, was quick to reject Amazon's offer. Large
and small retailers in California have long complained they are
disadvantaged by having to collect sales taxes while
out-of-state retailers could avoid doing so.
"Our people came back and said this isn't legitimate," said
Bill Dombrowski, the association's president. "It's
unacceptable."
He said California's Democratic lawmakers would snub
Amazon's offer despite the urgency over job creation that has
seized Sacramento in recent weeks.
Lawmakers have largely backed the online sales tax as it
has the support of small and large businesses, local
governments and public employees, whose ranks are being thinned
in response to weak state and local revenue.
OTHER JOBS PLANS IN MIND
Democrats are in no mood to negotiate with Amazon. A
spokeswoman for Senate President Pro Tem Darrell Steinberg said
he instead aims to garner support for a bill to thwart Amazon
from bringing its referendum to undo the online sales tax.
Referendum campaign spokesman Ned Wigglesworth declined to
comment on Tuesday's meeting and Amazon's offer. But he said
campaign staff are confident they will have more than enough
voter signatures by a Sept. 27 deadline to qualify the
referendum for next year's November ballot.
To get a reprieve from the sales tax, Amazon offered to
build distribution centers in California to spur badly needed
job growth.
California's jobless rate stood at 12 percent in July and
forecasters expect it to remain in double-digits through next
year, an election year in which new legislative districts and
term limits could create volatile political dynamics.
California's leaders have their own job growth ideas.
Steinberg and fellow Democrats Assembly Speaker John Perez
and Governor Jerry Brown last week unveiled proposals for tax
breaks for businesses, including tax relief for companies that
buy new manufacturing equipment.
Steinberg and Perez on Thursday announced an agreement on
bills, backed by the California Chamber of Commerce and the
California Manufacturers and Technology Association, to ease
regulation and create an economic development office.
"We've often heard from the private sector that there's a
perception state government is too complex," Steinberg said in
a statement. "This legislation implements concrete reforms that
will change that perception, instill confidence for investors
and send a strong signal that California is open for business."
