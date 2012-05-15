Facebook IPO promises needed revenue for California

SAN FRANCISCO May 15 Facebook Inc's initial
public offering, in addition to minting a number of billionaires
and millionaires, will offer something of a financial lifeline
to cash-strapped California - generating more than $2 billion in
revenue for the state.
The state's budget watchdog said on Tuesday it expects the
IPO will generate $2.1 billion in revenue for California through
the 2013 fiscal year.
The outlook comes a day after Governor Jerry Brown proposed
a revised budget plan to address a swelling deficit for the
tarnished Golden State.
Facebook, the No. 1 social network, expects to raise $12.1
billion in what would be Silicon Valley's largest-ever initial
public offering, dwarfing Google Inc's 2004 market debut.
Facebook, based in Menlo Park California, on Tuesday raised
its target price range for the IPO to between $34 and $38 per
share.
With enthusiasm for the historic offering running high,
investors stand to reap capital gains while the company's
3,500-plus workers could grow wealthy through stock units and
options - all of which would translate into tax revenue for the
state.
If Facebook's shares debut this week at $38 a share, rise to
$45 in six months and later rise further, California's general
fund would receive $2.1 billion over the next 13 months from
taxes on their sale, the state's Legislative Analyst's Office
said in a report.
About $500 million would flow to California's coffers in the
current fiscal year that ends June 30, followed by another
roughly $1.6 billion in the next fiscal year, the report said.
In the following 2014 fiscal year, California's
Facebook-related revenue would be about $650 million. In its
2015 fiscal year, California could see about $150 million
related to Facebook's IPO, followed by revenue in the tens of
millions of dollars in both fiscal years 2016 and 2017.
The revised budget plan unveiled by Brown on Monday
projected $283 million in Facebook IPO-related revenue for
California's current fiscal year and $1.2 billion in the next
fiscal year.
Revenue from the IPO will help offset some of the weakness
pushing California's projected budget gap to $15.7 billion from
a January estimate of $9.2 billion, according to Brown's new
budget plan.
California relies heavily on revenue from personal income
taxes, and revenue from capital gains adds to the volatility.
Brown's revised budget plan acknowledged his January budget plan
had overestimated how much can be expected from capital gains
income.
Both Brown's budget plan and the report by the Legislative
Analyst's Office said Facebook's IPO will have a notable effect
on California's economy, which is slowly emerging from a brutal
slump.
Facebook's IPO will have a "significant positive impact on
California personal income in the latter half of 2012,
increasing it by 1.7 percent," Brown's budget plan said.
The IPO "could result in about $12 billion of additional
income for California residents in the latter half of 2012,"
Brown's plan added.
The report by the Legislative Analyst's Office said "around
20 percent of the state's personal income growth in 2012 - and
nearly 1 percent of all personal income in the state this year -
is expected to be related to Facebook."