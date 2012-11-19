版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 20日 星期二 04:02 BJT

U.S. fiscal impact of great concern to Canada-Canada's Harper

TORONTO Nov 19 Any fiscal problems that would significantly slow the U.S. economy would be of great concern to Canada, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Monday.

The United States needed a credible medium-term fiscal plan, Harper said at a business forum in Ottawa, adding that he was following the U.S. fiscal debate with "great interest."

