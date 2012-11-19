U.S. fiscal impact of great concern to Canada-Canada's Harper

BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange Reports ICE & NYSE February 2017 volumes
* Intercontinental Exchange Reports ICE & NYSE February 2017 volumes
TORONTO Nov 19 Any fiscal problems that would significantly slow the U.S. economy would be of great concern to Canada, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Monday.
The United States needed a credible medium-term fiscal plan, Harper said at a business forum in Ottawa, adding that he was following the U.S. fiscal debate with "great interest."
* Intercontinental Exchange Reports ICE & NYSE February 2017 volumes
* Nyrstar prices 400 million euros ($422.5 million) notes offering
* Lumentum Holdings Inc announces pricing of $400 million convertible notes offering