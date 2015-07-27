Deflation threat returns to stalk investors and policymakers

* European inflation rates: link.reuters.com/nup25w
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, July 27 Fear of falling prices in a
debt-laden world has returned to unnerve investors and central
banks alike, as the slide on oil and commodity markets that set
off a deflation scare last year has resumed with a vengeance.
This summer's Shanghai stock market shock is also deepening
anxiety that a cooling of the Chinese economy will lead to
sharply lower global growth, while weak consumer prices are
undermining assumptions that U.S. interest rates will soon rise.
By this spring, the deflation scare had been fading, with
investors confident the plunge in oil prices was over. They
moved out of the safety of government bonds, pushing up yields
in the hope that easy central bank money would gradually reflate
the world economy. Victory over deflation could then be
declared.
However, the Thomson Reuters Commodity Research Bureau index
has plummeted 10 percent in July to its lowest level
since the nadir of the global recession in early 2009.
Crucially, this benchmark index has breached the lows it hit
in March, casting doubt on expectations that raw materials costs
would soon cease to drag down annual consumer inflation rates.
"We're worried that the recent weakness in commodity prices
could signal a loss of momentum in global growth that we're not
projecting," said Bruce Kasman, global chief economist at JP
Morgan in New York.
JP Morgan has yet to adjust its official projections, but
Kasman said global growth in the second quarter is estimated at
only 2 percent, a percentage point below his forecast at the
start of the quarter.
Prolonged deflation is damaging, especially for the
developed economies where household, corporate and government
debt remains so high. If consumer prices fall, the real value of
this debt rises, making it increasingly difficult to repay.
Consumer inflation is already near zero across the world.
Even the recoveries underway in the United States, Britain and
continental Europe do not seem strong enough to generate
significant price pressures as economies in the emerging world,
led by China, slow sharply.
This complicates - and possibly delays - interest rate rises
planned by the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England, which
markets had assumed would happen by early 2016.
The dollar and sterling have risen in anticipation of higher
rates, moves that are themselves deflationary as they lower the
price of imports. "Lower goods prices and a stronger dollar
could slow the Fed's path. The dollar matters," said Kasman.
MAXIMUM UNCERTAINTY
Global inflation was just 1.6 percent in the second quarter,
according to JP Morgan, down from 2.0 percent at the end of last
year. While it is forecast to rise throughout 2015, this assumes
commodity prices and economic growth don't weaken further.
Investors are left wondering where to put their money. Like
commodities, emerging markets are suffering heavy selling and
rising volatility; growing caution among investors could also
hurt stocks, and bonds are near their most expensive in decades.
Latest fund flow data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch
shows investors are starting to play "deflation trades". In the
week ending July 22 they dumped billions of dollars' worth of
gold, commodities and emerging market assets, BAML said.
Much of the attention is on China, the world's second
largest economy which kept commodity prices high during its boom
years that now seem to be fading.
Shanghai stocks lost a third of their value in the three
weeks to July 9 before staging a government-inspired recovery.
That was shattered by an 8.5 percent plunge on Monday, the
biggest one-day loss since February 2007.
Capital is flooding out of China. Net outflows totalled as
much as $220 billion in the second quarter, Goldman Sachs
estimates, bringing the total in the past year to as much as
$761 billion.
Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund,
reckons the impact of the financial sector on Chinese economic
growth will flip from a positive 2 percent over the past year to
zero or negative in the third quarter.
Last week, it issued a gloomy note on China, saying: "We are
now at the point of maximum uncertainty. There are now no safe
places to invest and the environment looks riskier."
This creates problems for both China's central bank and
counterparts in the developed world which target inflation, such
as the Fed, BoE and European Central Bank.
British inflation is zero, well short of the BoE's 2 percent
target. The U.S. rate on the Fed's favoured measure is 1.2
percent, under its 2 percent target over three years. All this
undermines the case for higher interest rates.
Last year's deflation scare was most acute in the euro zone,
prompting the ECB to start pumping 1 trillion euros into the
economy in March. In a new paper on Monday, the ECB warned that
the war on deflation was not yet over.
"It remains too early to identify a turning point in
underlying inflation from a statistical point of view. More data
are required for the signal for such a turning point to become
strong enough," the paper said.
(editing by David Stamp)