Europe must implement plans or risk upsetting markets-IMF

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. Aug 31 Euro zone commitments
to tackle the region's two-year sovereign debt crisis have
comforted financial markets but must now be translated into
action or risk investor patience souring again, the
International Monetary Fund said on Friday.
"Europe has made decisions and now it is time for Europeans
to ... move forward and actually implement it," IMF First Deputy
Managing Director David Lipton told Reuters Insider on the
sidelines of the annual central bank symposium in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming.
"The markets have been comforted by what was decided this
summer by the heads (of government) and more recently by what
was announced by (European Central Bank) President (Mario)
Draghi and spreads have come down," he noted. Draghi vowed last
month to do "whatever it takes" to save the euro, and the ECB
meets to review its policy options on Sept. 6.
"I think a reversal of sentiment ... could turn this into a
more acute situation and so it is important that Europe put one
foot in front of the other and start carrying out the things
that they have decided," he said.
The ECB is studying ways to intervene in the short-term bond
market. But German ECB policymaker Joerg Asmussen said on
Thursday the ECB should only buy sovereign bonds if the IMF was
involved in setting the economic reform programs demanded in
return.
Lipton agreed that there needed to be monitoring to ensure
compliance with steps to improve the economic fundamentals of
the countries being helped, which could be done either by the
Europeans or the IMF.
"The Europeans need to decide how they wish to go forward.
We certainly can play a role," he said, adding "We're open to
respond to our members' request but we've not received any, and
so for now, we are standing pat."