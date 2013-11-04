UPDATE 1-France drags on slow euro zone recovery

* Euro zone recovery spreading but French factory output
still contracting
* Robust gains seen in struggling countries
* Inflationary pressures remain weak
By Jonathan Cable
LONDON, Nov 4 The euro zone economic recovery
that began in Germany has spread to some smaller members but
shrinking French manufacturing is hampering a more robust
rebound.
Business surveys released on Monday showed factory
production in the 17-nation bloc accelerated as expected in
October, getting close to August's 26-month high, but still
weak compared with historical levels.
Markit's final Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) rose to 51.3 in October from 51.1, in line with an earlier
flash reading and with the consensus forecast of economists. It
hit a 26-month high of 51.4 in August.
But Germany and France, the bloc's two biggest economies,
went in opposite directions.
Germany showed activity picked up last month, with its index
rising to 51.7 from 51.1. In France manufacturing activity
shrank to 49.1, its 20th month below the 50 market that divides
growth and contraction.
Trouble spots Spain and Italy also diverged, with both
growing but the latter at a slower pace than previously.
The lack of substantial growth overall, and with prices
barely rising last month, has heightened some expectations the
European Central Bank will cut interest rates from already
record lows when it meets later this week.
An index measuring output, which feeds into a composite PMI
due on Wednesday that provides a good indicator of overall
growth, rose to 52.9 from 52.2.
"On past performance it is still only consistent with pretty
weak industrial production growth. It's rising - but it's hardly
at booming levels," said Ben May at Capital Economics.
Healthy growth in Germany, Europe's biggest economy, pulled
the troubled region out of its longest recession in the second
quarter, but it will probably only grow 0.2-0.3 percent each
quarter through to the end of next year, according to Reuters
polls.
France, the euro zone's second-largest economy, shook off a
shallow recession in the second quarter with
better-than-expected growth of 0.5 percent, but French national
statistics office Insee forecasts a flat third quarter.
"The GDP figures for the second quarter certainly overstate
the underlying pace of growth in France and these latest numbers
underline the point that is not in the midst of a strong and
sustained recovery," May said.
Still, euro zone sentiment unexpectedly rose in November,
jumping to its highest since May 2011 after a blip in October
due to the U.S. fiscal crisis, a survey by research group Sentix
showed on Monday.
INFLATION PRESSURES WEAK
Demand for manufactured goods increased last month, although
not as fast as in September, and factories made little change to
prices, despite rising input costs.
The output prices sub-index nudged up to an 18-month high of
50.5 from 50.3 but was down from the 50.7 flash reading.
Euro zone inflation fell to just 0.7 percent in October,
official data showed last week, well short of the European
Central Bank's goal of just under two percent.
While a Reuters poll last week did not predict a cut in
interest rates from their record low of 0.5 percent when the
Governing Council meets this week, Thursday's inflation data
prompted some economists to forecast a cut.
"We don't anticipate any policy move from the ECB at the
November meeting," said Annalisa Piazza at Newedge Strategy.
"However, we see increasing risks that the ECB might cut its
refinancing rate by 25 basis points at the December meeting and
further liquidity injections cannot be ruled out in early 2014."