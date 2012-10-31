UPDATE 2-G20 told trade, FDI vital to fight global slowdown

* Agencies say markets for goods, services must keep open
* World economy facing strong headwinds, joint report says
* Appeal aimed at G20 meeting in Mexico this week
By Robert Evans
GENEVA, Oct 31 The world's leading economies
must revitalise both global trade and investment in developing
countries to counter a new slowdown in economic growth, three
key international organisations said on Wednesday.
In a joint report for the G20 group of countries, the World
Trade Organisation, the OECD and UNCTAD also called on them to
work together more closely and ensure they keep their markets
open for each others' goods and services.
"Over the past five months, the global economy has
encountered increasingly strong headwinds," the three agencies
said, declaring that the outlook was worse than when they issued
their last report for the grouping in May.
"The world urgently needs a stronger and renewed commitment,
in particular from the G20 economies, to revitalise the
multilateral trading system which can restore economic certainty
at a time when it is badly needed," they said.
Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), which nosedived after the
2008/9 financial crisis but had been slowly recovering, dropped
again by 8 per cent in the first half of 2012 versus the first
six months of 2011, the report said.
Emerging economies - like Brazil, India, Mexico and South
Africa - depend heavily on steady foreign investment flows to
underpin development plans aimed at making their peoples
international consumers as well as producers.
"The slow pace of FDI recovery (from its 2008/9 levels), in
spite of abundant liquidity in global markets, causes concern
for future world economic growth," the agencies said.
MEXICO MEETING
The package report was issued in advance of a meeting of
finance ministers and bankers from the G20 - which groups
leading industrial powers and the major emerging economies - in
Mexico City later this week.
The WTO is the world trade watchdog and the major global
forum for trade negotiations. UNCTAD, also based in Geneva, is
the United Nations agency for trade and development, and the
34-nation Paris-based OECD works to promote global growth.
One of the major fears on both trade and investment fronts
over the past four years has been that countries rich and poor
would seek to protect themselves from the crisis by closing off
their markets to foreign suppliers.
On that score, the joint report had some good news, saying
that G20 countries had slowed down the rate of introduction of
trade-restrictive - or protectionist - measures over the past
five months while FDI restrictions were being reduced.
But, it said, new trade barriers were accumulating and
increasingly undermining the global trading system - already
stymied by the failure among the WTO's 157 members to agree on a
new global trade pact in 11 years of negotiations.
In September, as these measures began to bite, the WTO cut
its growth forecast for world trade - a prime motor for the
global economy - to 2.5 percent from 3.7 percent for 2012 and to
4.5 percent from 5.6 percent for next year.
"G20 governments need to redouble their efforts to keep
their markets open and to advance trade-opening as a way to
counter slowing global economic growth," the report declared.
Protectionist pressures had to be faced down.
And on FDI, it said, although G20 countries had largely
heeded earlier appeals to avoid imposing new restrictions and
had removed some already in place, fears remained that
continuing global turbulence would reverse that trend.
Under pressure of growing unemployment and weak economic
recovery, it said, governments "may resort to policies or
practices that discriminate against foreign investors or
discourage outward investment".