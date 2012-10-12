TABLE-Foreign investors turn net buyers of Japan shares

TOKYO Oct 12 Foreign investors turned net buyers of Japanese stocks last week after two weeks of net selling, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Friday.

They bought a net 118.6 billion yen of shares after selling a net 239.6 billion in the week through Sept. 29, which was the largest net selling since the week of May 6-12.

Japanese investors were net sellers of foreign bonds in the latest week to the tune of 262.8 billion, after purchasing 1.5424 trillion yen in the final week of the fiscal half-year period, the largest amount since August 2010.

Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).

FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN:

(net)

stocks bonds bills

Sep 30 - Oct 6 +118.6 +294.4 +317.9

Sep 23 - Sep 29 -239.6 +297.9r +34.2

JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD:

(net; a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)

stocks bonds bills

Sep 30 - Oct 6 +53.5 -262.8 -7.2

Sep 23 - Sep 29 -0.9 +1542.4 +31.0

Notes:

- An "r" notes a revised figure.

- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.

- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.

