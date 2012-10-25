TABLE-Foreign investors turn net buyers of Japan shares

BRIEF-Ashford Prime prices public offering of convertible preferred stock
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
TOKYO Oct 25 Foreign investors turned net buyers of Japanese stocks last week after a week of net selling, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.
They bought a net 195.2 billion yen of shares in the week through Oct. 20, after selling a net 26.7 billion the previous week.
Japanese investors were net buyers of foreign bonds in the latest week for the second straight period, purchasing a net 474.6 billion yen, after buying 705.3 billion yen the week before.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen).
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN:
(net)
stocks bonds bills
Oct 14 - Oct 20 +195.2 +272.3 -165.6
Oct 7 - Oct 13 -26.7r +133.2 -2,217.5r
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD:
(net; a minus sign indicates net selling and inflows of funds into Japan)
stocks bonds bills
Oct 14 - Oct 20 -0.9 +474.6 +81.6
Oct 7 - Oct 13 -6.3 +705.3 -2.3
Notes:
- An "r" notes a revised figure.
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
- The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:
- The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.
MEXICO CITY, March 2 Mexico's economy minister will travel to Detroit on Friday to meet with executives from automakers Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co, keeping a frenetic pace of meetings to deter President Donald Trump from punishing Mexican exports.