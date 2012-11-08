版本:
TABLE-Foreign investors remain net sellers of Japan shares

Nov 8 Foreign investors were net sellers of Japanese stocks last week for the
second straight week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday. 
    They sold a net 27.7 billion yen ($346.8 million) of shares in the week through Nov. 3,
after unloading a net 12.1 billion yen worth in the previous week.     
    Japanese investors were net buyers of foreign bonds for the fourth straight week, purchasing
a net 56.0 billion yen, after buying 251.7 billion yen the week before. 
        
    Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen). 
     
    FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: 

                           stocks           bonds          bills
    Oct 28 - Nov  3        -27.7            +93.8           -0.3
    Oct 21 - Oct 27        -12.1r          -363.0r        -230.5
   
    JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: 

                           stocks           bonds          bills
    Oct 29 - Nov 3         -16.8            +56.0         -28.2
    Oct 21 - Oct 27        -36.5           +251.7r        -37.5 

    Notes: 
    - An "r" notes a revised figure. 
    - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. 
    - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.    
    - The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:- The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:

