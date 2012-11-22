TABLE-Foreign investors turn net buyers of Japan shares

TOKYO, Nov 22 Foreign investors turned net buyers of Japanese stocks last week after three weeks of net selling, while Japanese investors remained net buyers of foreign bonds for the sixth straight week, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday. Foreigners bought a net 133.3 billion yen of shares in the week through Nov. 17, after selling a net 78.6 billion yen worth in the previous week. Japanese investors purchased a net 401.9 billion yen of foreign bonds, after buying a net 367.9 billion yen the week before. Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen): FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN: stocks bonds bills Nov 11 - Nov 17 +133.3 -60.4 +1,036.2 Nov 4 - Nov 10 -78.6r +309.2r +672.8r JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD: stocks bonds bills Nov 11 - Nov 17 -41.8 +401.9 +23.3 Nov 4 - Nov 10 -38.9 +367.9r -4.2 Notes: - An "r" denotes a revised figure. - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded. - The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:- The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: