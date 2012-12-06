TABLE-Foreigners net buyers of Japan shares for 3rd straight week

TOKYO, Dec 6 Foreign investors remained net
buyers of Japanese stocks last week for a third straight week
after three weeks of net selling, while Japanese investors
remained net buyers of foreign bonds for an eighth straight
week, capital flows data showed.
Foreigners bought a net 184.3 billion yen of shares in the
week through Dec. 1, after purchasing a net 275.8 billion yen
worth in the previous week.
Japanese investors purchased a net 494.2 billion yen of
foreign bonds, after buying a net 118.9 billion yen the week
before.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen):
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN:
stocks bonds bills
Nov 25 - Dec 1 +184.3 +350.2 +2,059.5
Nov 18 - Nov 24 +275.8r -51.2 -1,578.6
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD:
stocks bonds bills
Nov 25 - Dec 1 -15.7 +494.2 -64.0
Nov 18 - Nov 24 -19.8 +118.9r -80.1r
Notes:
- An "r" denotes a revised figure.
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
- The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:- The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at: