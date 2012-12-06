版本:
TABLE-Foreigners net buyers of Japan shares for 3rd straight week

TOKYO, Dec 6 Foreign investors remained net
buyers of Japanese stocks last week for a third straight week
after three weeks of net selling, while Japanese investors
remained net buyers of foreign bonds for an eighth straight
week, capital flows data showed.
    Foreigners bought a net 184.3 billion yen of shares in the
week through Dec. 1, after purchasing a net 275.8 billion yen
worth in the previous week.     
    Japanese investors purchased a net 494.2 billion yen of
foreign bonds, after buying a net 118.9 billion yen the week
before. 
        
    Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen):
     
    FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN:

                           stocks           bonds          bills
    Nov 25 - Dec  1       +184.3           +350.2       +2,059.5
    Nov 18 - Nov 24       +275.8r           -51.2       -1,578.6
   
    JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD:

                           stocks           bonds          bills
    Nov 25 - Dec  1       -15.7            +494.2         -64.0 
    Nov 18 - Nov 24       -19.8            +118.9r        -80.1r


    Notes: 
    - An "r" denotes a revised figure. 
    - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. 
    - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.    
    - The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:- The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:

