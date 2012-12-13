TABLE-Foreigners net buyers of Japan shares for 4th straight week

TOKYO, Dec 13 Foreign investors remained net
buyers of Japanese stocks last week for a fourth straight week,
while Japanese investors turned net sellers of foreign bonds
after eight weeks of buying, capital flows data showed on
Thursday.
Foreigners bought a net 116.5 billion yen of shares in the
week through Dec. 1, after purchasing a net 184.3 billion yen in
the previous week.
Japanese investors sold a net 591.7 billion yen of foreign
bonds, after buying a net 494.2 billion yen the week before.
Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen):
FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN:
stocks bonds bills
Dec 2 - Dec 8 +116.5 -31.1 +1,211.7
Nov 25 - Dec 1 +184.3 +350.2 +2,059.5
JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD:
stocks bonds bills
Dec 2 - Dec 8 -62.7 -591.7 -73.8
Nov 25 - Dec 1 -15.7 +494.2 -64.0
Notes:
- An "r" denotes a revised figure.
- Bonds include beneficiary certificates.
- Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.
