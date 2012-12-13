版本:
TABLE-Foreigners net buyers of Japan shares for 4th straight week

TOKYO, Dec 13 Foreign investors remained net
buyers of Japanese stocks last week for a fourth straight week,
while Japanese investors turned net sellers of foreign bonds
after eight weeks of buying, capital flows data showed on
Thursday.
    Foreigners bought a net 116.5 billion yen of shares in the
week through Dec. 1, after purchasing a net 184.3 billion yen in
the previous week.     
    Japanese investors sold a net 591.7 billion yen of foreign
bonds, after buying a net 494.2 billion yen the week before. 
        
    Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen):
     
    FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN:

                           stocks           bonds          bills
    Dec  2 - Dec  8       +116.5            -31.1       +1,211.7
    Nov 25 - Dec  1       +184.3           +350.2       +2,059.5
   
    JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD:

                           stocks           bonds          bills
    Dec  2 - Dec  8       -62.7            -591.7         -73.8
    Nov 25 - Dec  1       -15.7            +494.2         -64.0 

    Notes: 
    - An "r" denotes a revised figure. 
    - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. 
    - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.    
    - The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:- The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:

