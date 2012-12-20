版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 20日 星期四 08:35 BJT

TABLE-Foreigners net buyers of Japan shares for 5th straight week

TOKYO, Dec 20 Foreign investors remained net
buyers of Japanese stocks last week for a fifth straight week,
while Japanese investors returned to net buying of foreign bonds
after one week of net selling, capital flows data showed on
Thursday.
    Foreigners bought a net 389.6 billion yen of shares in the
week through Dec. 15, after purchasing a net 116.8 billion yen
in the previous week.     
    Japanese investors bought a net 918.0 billion yen of foreign
bonds, after unloading a net 637.2 billion yen the week before.
That one week of net sales followed eight weeks of net
purchases. 
        
    Details of net investments were as follows (in billion yen):
     
    FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN JAPAN:

                           stocks           bonds          bills
    Dec  9 - Dec 15       +389.6           +157.6         -878.5
 
    Dec  2 - Dec  8       +116.8r           -31.1       +1,211.7
   
    JAPANESE INVESTMENT ABROAD:

                           stocks           bonds          bills
    Dec  9 - Dec 15      -104.3            +918.0         +25.5 
    Dec  2 - Dec  8       -62.7            -637.2r        -73.8

    Notes: 
    - An "r" denotes a revised figure. 
    - Bonds include beneficiary certificates. 
    - Figures are based on contracts and are rounded.    
    - The MOF's capital flows data can be found in English at:- The MOF's portfolio flows data can be found in English at:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐