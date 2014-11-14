Oil price crash has silver lining for Norway

* GDP may shed 1-2 pct over 2 years from low oil price
* Non-oil sector benefits from currency fall
* Labour market tension also eases
* Budget does not rely on oil revenue
By Balazs Koranyi and Ole Petter Skonnord
OSLO, Nov 14 Norway, Western Europe's top crude
producer, looks set actually to benefit from the oil price crash
as its energy sector is forced to relax its stranglehold over
much of the economy and non-oil firms profit from more
favourable business conditions.
Although it generates almost a quarter of its GDP from oil
and gas, about the same as Russia or Venezuela, Norway's economy
remains surprisingly resilient, and even its oil industry has
begun a readjustment towards lower costs that could extend the
sector's lifetime.
While Russia faces recession and Saudi Arabia a budget
deficit if crude prices hold at four-year lows of $78
per barrel, the impact on Norway will be limited as it benefits
from a weaker currency, which will ease conditions in the labour
market, slow down wage growth, and halt offshore cost inflation.
Norway is better placed than almost any other producer to
deal with the current state of the oil market, cushioned against
the crash by a mammoth fund of accumulated oil wealth worth $860
billion, or $170,000 per man, woman and child.
That means its budget, which only spends the investment
returns on the accrued oil wealth, is unaffected, and the
government could even increase spending without running up debt.
The low oil price could cut 1 to 2 percent from GDP over two
years, economists say, but much of that will be made up by the
rest of the economy.
WIPED OUT
"The silver lining is not even hidden, it's quite obvious,"
says Harald Magnus Andreassen, an economist at Swedbank. "The
currency's fall has wiped out seven years of extra wage
inflation."
"This was a very convenient way for Norway to adjust the
cost level," Andreassen said. "Had we done it the Greek way,
with domestic devaluation like cutting wages, that would have
been devastating for unemployment and consumption."
Norway's trade weighted currency has fallen more
than 12 percent over the past two years, helping exporters
without eating into consumption or seriously pushing up
inflation.
Norway's GDP excluding the offshore sector is seen growing
nearly three times as fast as the euro zone this year and its
unemployment rate is less than 3 percent, a quarter of Europe's.
If people are worried about oil prices, it doesn't show.
House prices are at record highs and Tesla's luxury
Model S is one of the country's top-selling cars.
And neither is the government holding back with subsidies --
aid to dairy farmers in the Arctic is running at five times the
European Union level.
OIL BOOM
The oil boom has been blamed for hijacking the economy,
pushing Norway's unit labour costs to twice the EU average. The
booming oil sector has sucked the labour market dry, leaving
many firms unable to find workers.
That could now change as oil prices fall and workers are no
longer attracted into the energy sector.
"The cooling of the labour market will give us access to
good and clever people and that's not a negative," says Arne
Moegster, the CEO of fish farmer Austevoll.
The oil price crash may also revive some energy projects
that have lain dormant due to rising costs.
"This is actually a good crisis to have," SAID Karl Johnny
Hersvik, CEO of oil producer Det Norske. "We have
seen immense increases in costs ... and the challenge is to be
very rapid and proactive bringing them down again."
Statoil, Norway's top producer, has taken the lead,
cutting engineering costs by telling contractors to combine work
on projects.
Costs in the oil and gas sector, which only last year were
expected to rise by a fifth over the next five years, are now
seen as broadly flat over the period, according to the
industry's lobby group.
The biggest drawback for the economy may be the lack of
pressure on the government to rein in the budget, where spending
of saved-up oil money will be $20 billion more than in 2007.
The government says some welfare spending is unsustainable
and Norway must follow Sweden and Denmark in trimming the
welfare state.
It has even a proposed a timid cut for next year but that
has caused public uproar and hurt the government in opinion
polls, possibly halting its reform efforts.
