Global foreign exchange reserves drop in Q1 2015 - IMF

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
LONDON, June 30 Global foreign exchanges reserves fell in the first quarter of 2015, while the value of euros held in dollar terms also fell, data from the International Monetary Fund showed on Tuesday.
Data from the IMF showed global foreign exchange reserves dipped to $11.433 trillion in the first quarter of 2015, down from $11.589 trillion in the fourth-quarter of 2014.
The value of euros held in allocated or known global foreign exchange reserves, fell to $1.256 trillion, down from $1.343 trillion while the value of those held in dollars rose. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Patrick Graham)
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.