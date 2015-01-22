版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 22日 星期四 16:59 BJT

Banco Santander's Botin sees growth in Spain accelerating to 3 percent

DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 22 Economic prospects in Spain are improving and growth rates are "closer to 3 percent" than two, Ana Botin, the chairman of Banco Santander said on Thursday. (Reporting by Noah Barkin)
