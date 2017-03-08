Q&A -U.S. growth dulled by diminished mobility -economist

| NEW YORK, March 8
NEW YORK, March 8 Americans have surrendered a
lot of hustle since the Reagan presidency, launching fewer
businesses, innovating at a slower rate and sticking longer to
homes in a trend that has taken the edge off U.S. economic
growth, according to economist Tyler Cowen.
Cowen, a prominent blogger, professor at George Mason
University and author of "The Complacent Class," on Wednesday
told the Reuters Global Markets Forum that government statistics
and other data showed that a preference for stability and
familiarity was shared by Americans rich and poor. An exception
was the 13 percent of U.S. residents born elsewhere.
The following are edited excerpts from the conversation:
Question: What shows that Americans are less dynamic and more
self-satisfied than their parents and grandparents?
Answer: Since 1948-1971, U.S. cross-state mobility has gone down
by about 50 percent. Mobility is also down, after we adjust for
age. We don't let our children play outside nearly as much as we
used to, we medicate ourselves at a much higher rate, and rates
of productivity and innovation are, in fact, down. A lot of our
best innovations - Netflix and Amazon - are
all about staying at home more easily. I say something has gone
wrong.
Q: How else is that affecting the economy?
A: Start-ups as a percentage of overall business formation are
down each decade since the 1980s. People switch jobs less often
than they used to (no, not everyone is an Uber driver). And
worst of all, productivity growth often runs in the range of 1
percent when it used to range from 2-3 percent. That is a
looming disaster and, of course, we have a lot of debt too.
Q: How long can this last?
A: I don't think the stasis is sustainable. At least two things
will happen. First, the fixed pie mentality will cause the
quality of governance in this country to erode. Many would
suggest we already are seeing that happen. Second, without
faster growth, we don't have a way to pay off all of our public
sector debt.
Q: Are immigrants less mobile?
A: Immigrants are typically the least complacent class in
American society. From the beginning, they have accepted that
their lives will be stressful, whether they are well educated or
lower earners. They know they are in for some big shocks. In a
sense, they are becoming the true Americans and carrying our
past back to us.
This interview was conducted in the Reuters Global Markets
Forum, a chat room hosted on the Eikon platform, For details,
follow this link: but.ly/reutersGMF.
(Editing by Leslie Adler)